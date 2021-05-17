Courageous Steps Project hosting first in person event this Sunday since pandemic

Old Town, Maine (WABI) - An annual walk in Old Town will also be a milestone for The Courageous Steps Project.

The Dylan McInnis Walk-Run takes place this Sunday, May 23rd at Old Town High School.

It will be the first person event for The Courageous Steps Project since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Now in its 8th year, the fundraiser honors Dylan McInnis, a 14 year old from Old Town who died from a congenital heart defect in 2016.

It goes from 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the high school’s Victory Field complex. Pre-registration is encouraged.

“Proceeds will benefit the Dylan McInnis Scholarship fund through the Maine Junior Black Bears,” says The Courageous Steps Project CEO Connor Archer. “But our proceeds will also benefit our community programs which help children and young adults with various disabilities and challenges.”

And mark your calendars for Saturday, June 19th.

The Courageous Steps Project is hosting its first golf scramble in Orono.

There’s a hole in one contest with the winner receiving a 2021 Ford Escape.

For more information on both events, log onto https://www.thecourageousstepsproject.org/

