Cold Front Brings Showers & Storms For Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remaining showers and storms will come to an end just after sunset. For the rest of the night expect variable cloudiness with a stray shower possible to the north. Lows will drop into the 40s. A cold front will move into the north and west by very early Tuesday. This will bring some showers along the northern border around sunrise. The front will continue to move closer to the coast by the early afternoon. Showers will become less numerous into the early afternoon, but with some daytime heating, there will be the chance of a few thunderstorms. Highs Tuesday will be in the 60s & 70s.

For the second half of the week, high pressure along with an upper-level ridge will build into the region. This combo will bring dry & warm conditions to the region. Wednesday will have highs for many in the 70s with coastal areas in the upper 60s & low 70s. It does look like Thursday will be the warmest day with highs for inland locations getting very close to 80°.

A few changes by Friday & the weekend. Temperatures will cool slightly into the 60s & 70s and there will be a returning chance of showers & storms.

TONIGHT: Chance of showers ends and skies will by partly cloudy. Some patchy fog along coastal areas. Lows in the 40s & 50s with a light and variable wind.

TUESDAY: Showers to the north in the morning spreading SSE with a chance of early afternoon storms before ending by late afternoon. Highs will be mainly in the 70s. West wind around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure moves in, lots of sunshine with highs in the 60s & 70s. NW wind around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Another sunny day. Looks to be the warmest day so far this year. Highs will be in the 70s with a few 80s possible inland.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds by the afternoon with a few late day showers or storms possible. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.