Advertisement

Bill would decriminalize prostitution in Maine

maine state house
maine state house(wabi)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The district attorney in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties wants state lawmakers to decriminalize prostitution.

Andrew Robinson told a legislative committee that it’s time to acknowledge that people who are caught up in the “nightmare circumstances of human trafficking and sexual exploitation” are victims.

One piece of the measure lawmakers are considering would establish a pilot program in Androscoggin County.

Critics said the proposal could encourage out-of-state pimps to bring prostitutes to Maine, where they would not face prosecution.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire Spring Street in Old Town Sunday morning.
Family displaced in Old Town house fire
Maine CDC data as of 5-16-21
Maine CDC reports 194 new COVID-19 cases
Investigators say the force of the crash pushed the boat into two other boats, causing an...
Suspected drunk driver damages boats in Naples crash
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and his wife, Izzy, welcomed a baby girl Friday.
Rep. Golden takes a break for birth of daughter
Two adults, girl dead in Brunswick crash

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 17th
Maine CDC reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The IRS had delayed the filing deadline due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.
Monday is the deadline for filing your tax return
According to the CDC, only one case of the variant (B.1.617.2) has been found and it was in...
Maine CDC: Coronavirus variant first detected in India found in Maine
Memorial service held for Ellsworth Deputy Fire Chief.
Memorial service held for Ellsworth Deputy Fire Chief.