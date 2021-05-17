Bill would decriminalize prostitution in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The district attorney in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties wants state lawmakers to decriminalize prostitution.

Andrew Robinson told a legislative committee that it’s time to acknowledge that people who are caught up in the “nightmare circumstances of human trafficking and sexual exploitation” are victims.

One piece of the measure lawmakers are considering would establish a pilot program in Androscoggin County.

Critics said the proposal could encourage out-of-state pimps to bring prostitutes to Maine, where they would not face prosecution.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.