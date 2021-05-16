Suspected drunk driver damages boats in Naples crash

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - A Bridgeton man is accused of damaging three boats while driving drunk in Naples.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Timothy Cotreau failed to make a right turn onto Kansas Road from Route 302, left the road and hit a motorboat on a trailer in the parking lot of New England Water Sports.

Investigators say the force of the crash pushed the boat into two other boats, causing an estimated $75,000 worth of damage.

The sheriff’s office is working to notify the owners.

A witness reported to investigators Cotreau left the scene on foot.

Deputies say roughly one hour after the crash, Cotreau was found injured, lying down on a lawn outside a home.

Cotreau faces charged including operating under the influence, operating after suspension and failure to report by quickest means.

Cotreau is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgton District Court in July.

