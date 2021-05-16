Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There will be a mix of sun and clouds this morning before the same disturbance that brought showers and storms the to the region Saturday brings a better chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. These showers and storms should taper off after sunset. Daytime heating will bring another chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Monday, mainly inland, which will diminish after sunset.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday, bringing another chance of showers and thunderstorms. High pressure will move in Wednesday and above average temperatures are expected into the weekend.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds in the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60°-75°. Variable wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Patchy fog is possible. Lows 40°-47°. Light and variable winds.

MONDAY: Sun in the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s along the coast and low 60s to low 70s inland. South wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 65°-75°. West wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and low 80s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. West wind 5-15 mph.

