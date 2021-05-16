Sandollar Spa and Pool holds pool sale Sunday in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A local pool and spa distributor got to work selling their shipment of pools today.

Sandollar Spa and Pool in Brewer was open today, with 22 above- ground pool kits in stock.

After material shortages in the industry earlier this year, they say they placed the order back in October of last year.

With the limited quantity they received, they decided to hold a one day only sale on their inventory.

”Getting pools this year has been tough with the plastic deficit back in February or somewhere around there,” said Sales Manager Chris Cosenze. “It became really, really tough to get these materials. And we just found out about a week and a half ago that we were actually going to get these pools we ordered last year. May is always a good year, it’s getting a little bit warmer, people are kind of out and about, and they want their pool by June, so kind of getting that started up.”

Consenze says that after selling a few at today’s sale, they still have pools left.

