Rep. Golden takes a break for birth of daughter

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden took a break from Washington this week but he had a good reason.

Golden posted a photo Saturday of himself, his wife Izzy and their newborn baby, Rosemary Calderwood Golden.

We are so pleased to welcome Rosemary Calderwood Golden into the world. Izzy and baby are happy and healthy, and we’re so thankful for this blessing. We look forward to showing her the beauty of Maine in the months and years ahead. pic.twitter.com/mu7KCa1Sxv — Congressman Jared Golden (@RepGolden) May 15, 2021

He wrote that wife and daughter are “happy and healthy” and that they’re thankful for the “blessing.”

The birth took place on Friday.

Golden said he’ll return to Washington “as soon as my responsibilities to my family allow.”

