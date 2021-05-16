Rep. Golden takes a break for birth of daughter
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden took a break from Washington this week but he had a good reason.
Golden posted a photo Saturday of himself, his wife Izzy and their newborn baby, Rosemary Calderwood Golden.
He wrote that wife and daughter are “happy and healthy” and that they’re thankful for the “blessing.”
The birth took place on Friday.
Golden said he’ll return to Washington “as soon as my responsibilities to my family allow.”
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.