Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 194 cases

The Maine CDC says more than 47% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Maine CDC data as of 5-16-21
Maine CDC data as of 5-16-21
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A person from Penobscot County is the latest to die with coronavirus.

Sunday’s death was reported on Saturday but was not reflected on the CDC website until Sunday morning.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 802.

The Maine CDC is reporting 194 cases of coronavirus Sunday.

Total cases top 65,700.

More than 48,300 cases are confirmed.

For the second day in a row, Kennebec County is reporting 29 new cases.

Penobscot County has 14.

Knox County and Washington County are the only counties not reporting a change.

Maine CDC data as of 5-16-21
Maine CDC data as of 5-16-21



1,304,276 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered.

Of those, more than 670,500 people have received their first shot.

That covers 49.89% t of the states population.

More than 633,600 people have gotten the final dose.

Maine CDC data as of 5-16-21
Maine CDC data as of 5-16-21

