Hart to Hart Family Farm Hosts PJ Baby Shower

ALBION, Maine (WABI) - Hart to Hart Farm hosted it’s annual ShineOnCass baby shower today, but with a little twist on things.

This year’s shower was also a PJ Party, not just for the kids, but for the animals too!

Kids could take part in all sorts of fun events, from milking practice to “goat yoga”, all while learning about the various animals and jobs on the farm.

Proceeds of the shower went towards local animal shelters in honor of Cassidy Charette, a teenager and frequent visitor to the farm who died in an accident in 2014.

The farm says that that the shower is a fun way to teach about the inner workings of farms.

“We thought, it’d be fun to dress the kids up, both animals and kids, and have a PJ party,” said Linda Hartkopf, co-owner of the farm. “But at the same time, learn about the animals here on the farm and have an opportunity to hold them and meet them and learn more about them as well.”

Kids will also have a chance to learn more about the farm during it’s summer camp programs, which take kids ages five to sixteen.

Information on those can be found at https://hart2hartfarm.org/seasonal-farm-camps/

