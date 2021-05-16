Crews working to put out house fire in Old Town
Crews from several towns responded to the area just after 10 a.m. Sunday.
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters are on scene of what appears to be a working house fire on Spring Street in Old Town.
No word on any injuries.
Stillwater Avenue is still open to traffic at this time.
