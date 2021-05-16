Crews working to put out house fire in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters are on scene of what appears to be a working house fire on Spring Street in Old Town.

Crews from several towns responded to the area just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

No word on any injuries.

Stillwater Avenue is still open to traffic at this time.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you more updates as they become available.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews from several towns are battling a fire at a home on Spring Street in Old Town. We have a crew on scene and are waiting for more details. Stillwater Avenue is still open to traffic at this time. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/3vWachwh8z — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) May 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.