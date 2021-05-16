Advertisement

Crews working to put out house fire in Old Town

Crews from several towns responded to the area just after 10 a.m. Sunday.
Crews are battling a fire on Spring Street in Old Town at this hour.
Crews are battling a fire on Spring Street in Old Town at this hour.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters are on scene of what appears to be a working house fire on Spring Street in Old Town.

Crews from several towns responded to the area just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

No word on any injuries.

Stillwater Avenue is still open to traffic at this time.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hero's in Bangor
Maine restaurant owners react to Governor Mills’ new mandates
Two adults, girl dead in Brunswick crash
Maine CDC data as of 5-15-21
Maine CDC reports 178 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
The Mills Administration announcing that Maine will adopt the U.S. CDC’s new guidance which...
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
John Hiatt
Penobscot County Treasurer arrested on several charges including stalking

Latest News

Flights over northern Maine to map geology
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and his wife, Izzy, welcomed a baby girl Friday.
Rep. Golden takes a break for birth of daughter
Investigators say the force of the crash pushed the boat into two other boats, causing an...
Suspected drunk driver damages boats in Naples crash
Missing Tiger Found in Texas