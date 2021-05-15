Advertisement

Young Boy Starts Lemonade Stand for Charity

Dorian Pillsbury, 8, hopes to raise enough to donate 25 bikes to the Boys and Girls Club of Bangor
Dorian and his family attending their stand in front of the Brewer IGA.
By Ryan Mains
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A young boy sold tasty treats in Brewer today to help kids in need.

Dorian Pillsbury, also known as “D-Max”, opened a special lemonade stand in front of Brewer IGA, where customers could buy not just a refreshing drink, but also cotton candy and official “D-Max” sunglasses.

His goal? Making enough to buy twenty-five bikes and helmets to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Bangor.

The stand was sponsored by NextHome Experience, who personally donated over a thousand dollars, putting him already a third of the way there.

Dorian said that he just wants to help those less fortunate still have a fun summer.

“Because kids at the Boys and Girls Club don’t really have a lot at their homes,” he explained, “And some of them might not even have homes, they might be living in cars, so I wanted to help them out, help them get bikes, so they can have fun this summer.”

And if you missed the stand but would still like to be able to help, you can donate at http://bit.ly/DMaxBikes

