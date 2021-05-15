Advertisement

UMaine head men’s hockey coach Ben Barr welcomed to new Alfond Arena home

“This is a special place and it’s right there at the top of the list.”
UMaine head men's hockey coach Ben Barr reintroduced to Alfond Arena
UMaine head men's hockey coach Ben Barr reintroduced to Alfond Arena
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine introduced their new head hockey coach on Wednesday. They had an in-person meet and greet with Ben Barr Friday at Alfond Arena.

“Gives me great pleasure to introduce the fifth men’s hockey coach of the year men’s hockey coach at the University of Maine, Ben Barr,” says UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph.

New UMaine head coach Ben Barr grew up in Duluth, Minnesota. Moved to play for one of the top programs on the planet at Shattuck St. Mary’s. He played on a line with Zach Parise and Andy Murray’s son.

“They were so much better than me,” says UMaine head coach Ben Barr, “They were freshman. I ended up with a scholarship. They were already so much better than me. And they were 110 pounds, 5 foot 2.”

A 2-way forward became a captain at RPI before taking to coaching.

“People from all over the country have been reaching out guys in the NHL, through the collegiate ranks, in the junior ranks, agents,” says Ralph, “the outpouring of support for Ben and the program has been just fantastic.”

Barr introduced to his new home Alfond Arena.

“I’m very proud of it. You know and I hope there’s a lot of you know in our world, in our hockey world, it’s really hard to get a job anywhere in the hockey world,” says Barr.

A place he had seen from the visiting perspective.

“It’s a hostile place but today it has been anything but that,” says Barr, “It’s a special place, and this is a special place, and it’s right there at the top of the list.”

His dad on hand couldn’t be prouder.

“I always knew he was capable of doing this. But didn’t quite get that chance quite yet and so this I just can’t explain my feeling,” says Ben’s dad Rick Barr, “My wife and I were just pinching ourselves and his job. He’ll do a tremendous job he’s done a tremendous job everywhere he’s been.”

Barr is ready to get started with his first head coaching job.

“The coaches that are really good at the really tiny things,” says Ben, “spend the time to make sure that the players understand what’s important.”

“And one of the comments he made was if you don’t pay attention to the details you get frayed edges and when you get frayed edges,” says Ralph, “that’s when things start to unravel.”

Barr hopes to get the Black Bears as prepared as possible for his first season.

“Focused on the staff and focused on getting to know our players,” says Barr, “getting to know the administration in the program, and then here trying to get a little continuity before school starts in the fall.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Hero's in Bangor
Maine restaurant owners react to Governor Mills’ new mandates
The Mills Administration announcing that Maine will adopt the U.S. CDC’s new guidance which...
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
97 year-old Joey Comeau served in General Patton's Third Army in WWII.
Motorcycle club raises money for 97 year-old WWII vet

Latest News

Husson Baseball sweeps Thomas in NAC Semifinals
Husson Baseball sweeps Thomas in NAC Semifinals
Local explains how to bet on horse racing ahead of Preakness
Local explains how to bet on horse racing ahead of Preakness
UMaine's Sinacola has turned into one of the nation's best pitchers
UMaine’s Sinacola has turned into one of the nation’s best pitchers
Jones and Brewer's Dore earn NAC Postseason honors, NCAA Regional to be held at Husson
Jones and Brewer’s Dore earn NAC Postseason honors, NCAA Regional to be held at Husson