Advertisement

Two adults, girl dead in Brunswick crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - Two adults and a girl are dead and a boy injured after a crash in Brunswick.

Just after 4 p.m. Friday, Brunswick police responding to a section U.S. Rt. 1. Witnesses say a vehicle hit a rock embankment and caught fire. Before police arrived, nearby drivers were able to pull the girl and boy out but the adults were stuck inside.

The adults were pronounced dead at the scene. The girl died from her injuries at a hospital. Police say the boy’s injuries are not life-threatening.

It is not clear if all four were related. The Maine Medical Examiner and Brunswick police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Hero's in Bangor
Maine restaurant owners react to Governor Mills’ new mandates
The Mills Administration announcing that Maine will adopt the U.S. CDC’s new guidance which...
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
97 year-old Joey Comeau served in General Patton's Third Army in WWII.
Motorcycle club raises money for 97 year-old WWII vet

Latest News

Gov. Mills visits CTE program in Farmington
Gov. Mills talks funding for CTE programing in Farmington
PBR has been nearly a full draw since they came to Bangor.
Professional Bull Riders are coming back to Bangor
Police presence in Caribou.
Police responding to Caribou incident
Flag waving for officer appreciation
People gather on Joshua Chamberlain Bridge to show support for first responders