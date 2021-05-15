BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday will start off with lots of sunshine until a disturbance moves in by the afternoon. This disturbance will result in some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Chances will diminish after sunset. For Sunday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds in the morning before the same disturbance brings a better chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

There is another chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Monday, mainly inland. A cold front moves through on Tuesday, bringing another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday could be the warmest day do far this year.

TODAY: Morning sun with increasing afternoon clouds. Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 65-75 inland and 55°-65° along the coast. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light SW wind becoming west. A few lingering showers are possible. Lows 38°-48°. Light SW wind.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny in the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65°-75°. West wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 60s to mid 70s inland and mid 50s to mid 60s along the coast. West wind becoming south 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. 70s with a few low 80s possible. West wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.