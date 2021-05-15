Advertisement

Professional Bull Riders are coming back to Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cross Insurance Center is coming back and so are the bull riders.

Cross Insurance Center’s General Manager Tony Vail says the Professional Bull Riders will be back for three days in Bangor this summer.

The event will be from July 23rd through the 25th.

Vail says this would be their first big event in over a year.

PBR was the last event the building held before shutting down.

Vail explained, ”We are going to get going as soon as we can. We have our hands full once the vaccination clinic moves out. We are really excited to get PBR back in and kind of be the restart for us.”

They’re still getting all the details together.

PBR has been nearly a full draw since they came to Bangor.

Stay up to date with the Cross insurance center on their website and Facebook page.

