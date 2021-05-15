Police: West Bath man dies in motorcycle crash

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Auburn Friday afternoon.

Police have identified the victim as 71-year-old Roger Chessey of West Bath.

According to investigators, Chessey was riding west on Lake Shore Drive around 3:35 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and hit a tree. He was wearing a helmet when he crashed.

Investigators said speed and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

The Auburn Police Department is investigating the crash.

