Police: West Bath man dies in motorcycle crash

Police have identified the victim as 71-year-old Roger Chessey of West Bath.
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Auburn Friday afternoon.
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Auburn Friday afternoon.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Auburn Friday afternoon.

Police have identified the victim as 71-year-old Roger Chessey of West Bath.

According to investigators, Chessey was riding west on Lake Shore Drive around 3:35 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and hit a tree. He was wearing a helmet when he crashed.

Investigators said speed and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

The Auburn Police Department is investigating the crash.

