People gather on Joshua Chamberlain Bridge to show support for first responders

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showing support to people who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.

That’s why people lined both sides of the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge, Friday.

They were out there to say thank you to law enforcement.

Their message is simple letting first responders know they care.

”They deserve a lot they are on the front lines, just as we are. They deserve as much respect as we deserve. It’s great the community is out here doing that.”

Dick Campbell said, ”I can’t even imagine someone going to work each day and saying goodbye to the family and maybe not even returning at night it’s just, it’s a hazardous job, and those who serve to deserve our appreciation were so thankful for them.”

The organizer tells us he picked this location because there are lots of cars passing by.

The event is timely, too it’s National Law Enforcement Week.

