Advertisement

People gather on Joshua Chamberlain Bridge to show support for first responders

Flag waving for officer appreciation
Flag waving for officer appreciation
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showing support to people who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.

That’s why people lined both sides of the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge, Friday.

They were out there to say thank you to law enforcement.

Their message is simple letting first responders know they care.

”They deserve a lot they are on the front lines, just as we are. They deserve as much respect as we deserve. It’s great the community is out here doing that.”

Dick Campbell said, ”I can’t even imagine someone going to work each day and saying goodbye to the family and maybe not even returning at night it’s just, it’s a hazardous job, and those who serve to deserve our appreciation were so thankful for them.”

The organizer tells us he picked this location because there are lots of cars passing by.

The event is timely, too it’s National Law Enforcement Week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Hero's in Bangor
Maine restaurant owners react to Governor Mills’ new mandates
The Mills Administration announcing that Maine will adopt the U.S. CDC’s new guidance which...
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
97 year-old Joey Comeau served in General Patton's Third Army in WWII.
Motorcycle club raises money for 97 year-old WWII vet

Latest News

PBR has been nearly a full draw since they came to Bangor.
Professional Bull Riders are coming back to Bangor
Police presence in Caribou.
Police responding to Caribou incident
Husson University to require all students and staff to get vaccinated against the coronavirus...
Husson University to require all students, staff get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in August
The 43 year old business has always been in Liberty, Maine
43 year t-shirt graphic company purchased by employees