Nine hour standoff in Caribou ends peacefully with one arrest

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - A nearly nine hour stand off with police came to a peaceful end with the arrest of a Caribou man early Saturday morning.

Police say shortly after 4 p.m. Friday they responded to a home on West Gate Road in Caribou for a report of a man threatening a woman with a firearm while two teenage boys were trying to hold him down.

Before officers arrived on scene 46 year old Bobby Arsenault had barricaded himself in the bedroom of the home.

The woman and two teenagers were taken out of the home safely shortly after police did arrive.

After several hours of negotiating Arsenault was finally taken into custody around 1 a.m. Saturday

He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for dog bites.

Arsenault is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and Creating a Police Standoff.

