Maine CDC reports 178 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

For the first time in more than two weeks, new case counts drop below 200.
Maine CDC data as of 5-15-21
Maine CDC data as of 5-15-21(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two residents of Cumberland County are the latest to die with coronavirus.

Total deaths in that county rise to 193.

The state death toll is now at 801.

For the first time in more than two weeks, new case counts drop below 200.

The Maine CDC is reporting 178 cases of coronavirus Saturday.

Total cases top 65,500.

More than 48,000 cases are confirmed.

Kennebec County is recording 29 new cases.

Penobscot County has 21.

Waldo County is showing a dozen new cases.

Maine CDC data as of 5-15-21
Maine CDC data as of 5-15-21(WABI)

The Maine CDC says nearly 47% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

1,298,549 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered.

Of those, 668,625 people have received their first shot. That covers 49.74% of the state’s population.

629,924 people have received their final dose. That covers 46.86% of the state’s population.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

