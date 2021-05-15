Local explains how to bet on horse racing ahead of Preakness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Preakness Stakes is Saturday and harness racing has been running in Bangor. Betting on the horses is the name of the game and we asked about how to do it at Bangor Raceway.

”There’s a straight bet which is win, place, and show. Win is exactly that. You come down, you specify the track, the amount, and the horse. If it wins then you get to cash your ticket,” says Bangor Raceway Paramutual Director Tommy Smith, “Place is second place, so the horse you wager on, if it finishes first or second, you cash, and show is third place. So if he or she finished third, then you get to cash.”

There are a few other larger bets where you pick top three or the top four correctly. The pay is better but it’s much harder to do. There are other much more complicated bets too. But for the sake of this beginner story to partake in Saturday’s race we are keeping it simple. Bangor Raceway is accepting bets for this leg of the Triple Crown.

