Advertisement

Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in Pahokee, Fla. Weaver who gained national acclaim when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes, his family says.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The student reporter who gained national acclaim when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes.

Damon Weaver’s family says he died May 1 at the age of 23. Further details were not released. He had been studying communications at Albany State University in Georgia.

Weaver was 11 when he interviewed Obama for 10 minutes in the Diplomatic Room. He asked questions that focused primarily on education. He covered school lunches, bullying, conflict resolution and how to succeed.

Weaver then asked Obama to be his “homeboy,” saying then-Vice President Joe Biden had already accepted.

A smiling Obama replied “Absolutely” and shook the boy’s hand.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hero's in Bangor
Maine restaurant owners react to Governor Mills’ new mandates
The Mills Administration announcing that Maine will adopt the U.S. CDC’s new guidance which...
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
97 year-old Joey Comeau served in General Patton's Third Army in WWII.
Motorcycle club raises money for 97 year-old WWII vet
Michael Wilson and Linda Wilson are charged with aggravated assault
One person injured, two people arrested after Dexter shooting
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media
CDC: Fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice physical...
States, businesses ease mask mandates
Blue Hill Fair is ‘a go’ for September
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Auburn Friday afternoon.
Police: West Bath man dies in motorcycle crash