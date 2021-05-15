Gov. Mills talks funding for CTE programing in Farmington

Advertisement

Gov. Mills visits CTE program in Farmington
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is planning to distribute $20 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to upgrade the state’s centers for career and technical education.

There are 27 CTEs through the state that are part of the public school system.

They are key to filling jobs in a number of cutting edge industries.

The CTE funding is part of a billion dollars in federal funds Gov. Mills plans to spend, primarily to advance business job creation and rebuilding infrastructure.

