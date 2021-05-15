“Friends of the Community Fridge” holds grand opening in Skowhegan Saturday

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A project in Skowhegan aiming to help fight food insecurity held their grand opening Saturday after beginning in January.

The “Friends of the Community” Fridge is located just outside the Skowhegan Chamber of Commerce.

The refrigerator holds cold food items, donated from area businesses and community members, and invites those in need to take items they need.

Another project, called the “Blessings Box”, is a separate pantry located outside of the fridge that holds dry goods.

The fridge has recently gained a fiscal sponsor, which now allows them to have nonprofit status.

Organizers say today’s event was about saying thank you to those who have been involved.

“We started this project in the deep dark winter in January, and we’re now today is really to help us say thank you to our community that has supported this from January until today,” said Patsey Miller, a co-organizer of Friends of the Community Fridge.

“We’re really excited about the fridge, we’re happy that people support us, and we have a whole bunch of people who keep us going, and we’re really grateful to them, “ said Maureen Davis, a co-organizer of Friends of the Community Fridge.

If you want to learn more about the fridge, you can visit them on Facebook at Friends of the Community Fridge.

