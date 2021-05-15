Advertisement

Fire damages multi-unit home in Winslow

Several residents were in the building when the fire started, but were able to get out safely.
*Note: This is a stock photo (Source: pexels.com)
*Note: This is a stock photo (Source: pexels.com)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSLOW Maine (WABI) - Minor injuries were reported after a fire at an apartment building in Winslow Friday afternoon.

According to the Morning Sentinel, fire broke out at the home on Bellevue Street.

It quickly spread up the back wall of the house.

Several residents were in the building when the fire started, but were able to get out safely.

The owner of the property told the paper that the neighbors behind the building called 911.

He suspects the cause of the fire was a cigarette butt that had not been put out properly.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hero's in Bangor
Maine restaurant owners react to Governor Mills’ new mandates
The Mills Administration announcing that Maine will adopt the U.S. CDC’s new guidance which...
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
97 year-old Joey Comeau served in General Patton's Third Army in WWII.
Motorcycle club raises money for 97 year-old WWII vet
Michael Wilson and Linda Wilson are charged with aggravated assault
One person injured, two people arrested after Dexter shooting
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

Latest News

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Auburn Friday afternoon.
Police: West Bath man dies in motorcycle crash
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr
Family, coworkers to pay final respects to Ellsworth firefighter who died of cancer
Two adults, girl dead in Brunswick crash
Gov. Mills visits CTE program in Farmington
Gov. Mills talks funding for CTE programing in Farmington