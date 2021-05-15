Fire damages multi-unit home in Winslow

WINSLOW Maine (WABI) - Minor injuries were reported after a fire at an apartment building in Winslow Friday afternoon.

According to the Morning Sentinel, fire broke out at the home on Bellevue Street.

It quickly spread up the back wall of the house.

Several residents were in the building when the fire started, but were able to get out safely.

The owner of the property told the paper that the neighbors behind the building called 911.

He suspects the cause of the fire was a cigarette butt that had not been put out properly.

