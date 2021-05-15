Family, coworkers to pay final respects to Ellsworth firefighter who died of cancer

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A public memorial will be held Sunday for a fallen Ellsworth firefighter who passed away from cancer.

Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr was diagnosed in January 2020 and continued to serve the Fire Department up until his passing.

The service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Del Luce Stadium at Ellsworth Middle School.

Those who wish to attend must be in the stadium by 12:15 p.m.

The outdoor service is expected to last two hours.

Seat cushions will be allowed and are encouraged.

No food or drink will be allowed inside the stadium.

Parking will be available at the Middle School, behind the Mill Mall, the YMCA, and at Ellsworth High School.

A bus will transport those who park at the high school.

Forrest Ave. will be closed to all through traffic from the Middle School entrance on Forrest Ave to the intersection of Pond and Argonne St. If you plan on parking at the Middle School please use the Shore Rd or Pond Ave. entrances.

There will be no parking allowed on Forrest Ave.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 13th, 2021 Chief: Gary Saunders Ellsworth Professional Fire Fighters Local 3402 President:... Posted by Ellsworth Fire Department on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.