Advertisement

Family, coworkers to pay final respects to Ellsworth firefighter who died of cancer

A public memorial will be held Sunday for fallen Ellsworth firefighter, Bobby Dorr.
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A public memorial will be held Sunday for a fallen Ellsworth firefighter who passed away from cancer.

Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr was diagnosed in January 2020 and continued to serve the Fire Department up until his passing.

The service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Del Luce Stadium at Ellsworth Middle School.

Those who wish to attend must be in the stadium by 12:15 p.m.

The outdoor service is expected to last two hours.

Seat cushions will be allowed and are encouraged.  

No food or drink will be allowed inside the stadium.

Parking will be available at the Middle School, behind the Mill Mall, the YMCA, and at Ellsworth High School.

A bus will transport those who park at the high school.

Forrest Ave. will be closed to all through traffic from the Middle School entrance on Forrest Ave to the intersection of Pond and Argonne St. If you plan on parking at the Middle School please use the Shore Rd or Pond Ave. entrances.

There will be no parking allowed on Forrest Ave.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 13th, 2021 Chief: Gary Saunders Ellsworth Professional Fire Fighters Local 3402 President:...

Posted by Ellsworth Fire Department on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hero's in Bangor
Maine restaurant owners react to Governor Mills’ new mandates
The Mills Administration announcing that Maine will adopt the U.S. CDC’s new guidance which...
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
97 year-old Joey Comeau served in General Patton's Third Army in WWII.
Motorcycle club raises money for 97 year-old WWII vet
Michael Wilson and Linda Wilson are charged with aggravated assault
One person injured, two people arrested after Dexter shooting
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

Latest News

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Auburn Friday afternoon.
Police: West Bath man dies in motorcycle crash
*Note: This is a stock photo (Source: pexels.com)
Fire damages multi-unit home in Winslow
Two adults, girl dead in Brunswick crash
Gov. Mills visits CTE program in Farmington
Gov. Mills talks funding for CTE programing in Farmington