Blue Hill Fair is ‘a go’ for September

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - The Blue Hill Fair will return this year, after fair organizers made the tough decision to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

The fair is set for Labor Day Weekend (September 2nd-6th).

The board of directors say health is a top priority, and they will continue to work closely with all state agencies to bring folks the best fair possible.

The Blue Hill Fair looks forward to welcoming our patrons back Sept. 2nd- 6th 2021!!

