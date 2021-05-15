Advertisement

Blue Hill Fair is ‘a go’ for September

The fair begins September 2.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - The Blue Hill Fair will return this year, after fair organizers made the tough decision to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

The fair is set for Labor Day Weekend (September 2nd-6th).

The board of directors say health is a top priority, and they will continue to work closely with all state agencies to bring folks the best fair possible.

The Blue Hill Fair looks forward to welcoming our patrons back Sept. 2nd- 6th 2021!! Maine Dept. of Economic and...

Posted by BLUE HILL FAIR on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Click here for a full list of fairs returning in 2021.

