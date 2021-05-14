Advertisement

Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas

Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the apartment above hers had died.(Ana Cardenas/GoFundMe)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - A woman in Texas said she was woken by blood and other bodily fluids dripping from her ceiling.

Ana Cardenas said on a GoFundMe post that the person in the apartment above hers had died.

KTSM reported the body was not discovered for days and started to decompose.

“Bodily fluids began leaking from the ceiling contaminating all my personal belongings: bed, furniture, clothes, sheets, and much more are now destroyed and had to be thrown away due to biohazard,” Cardenas wrote on GoFundMe.

The blood seeped through her ceiling where the fan was running, causing it to splatter across the room, KTSM said. Cardenas told them she was traumatized from the experience and planned to have a medical exam to be sure she wasn’t infected with anything.

The GoFundMe fundraiser will go toward temporary shelter and replacing her clothing and other personal items that were ruined, she said. By Friday, the total had reached more than $9,400, nearly twice the original goal.

She said she has not been able to reach the manager of the apartment complex, and she told the reporter she did not have renter’s insurance, since it was not a requirement.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Hero's in Bangor
Maine restaurant owners react to Governor Mills’ new mandates
The Mills Administration announcing that Maine will adopt the U.S. CDC’s new guidance which...
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
97 year-old Joey Comeau served in General Patton's Third Army in WWII.
Motorcycle club raises money for 97 year-old WWII vet

Latest News

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden cancels Trump’s planned ‘Garden of American Heroes’
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has been endorsed by GOP leaders to replace Rep. Liz Cheney,...
In devotion to Trump, House GOP taps Stefanik for a top post
MLB says nearly half of all teams have reached the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated individuals.
Nearly half MLB teams reach 85% vaccine threshold
The 95-year-old Martin was raised in Madawaska and left huge imprints on Maine.
J. Normand Martin, the designer of the famed Paul Bunyan statue has died