Unvaccinated children should wear masks in certain settings

The Mills Administration announced it will follow US CDC guidance and allow those fully vaccinated to not wear face coverings indoors.
Maine officials say unvaccinated kids should wear masks
Maine officials say unvaccinated kids should wear masks
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced it will follow US CDC guidance and allow those fully vaccinated to not wear face coverings indoors.

That move takes effect May 24th, a week from Monday.

There is an expectation that those who are not fully vaccinated will need to continue wearing face coverings in certain settings.

State officials say that includes children who are either not yet eligible for the vaccine or who have not yet completed the vaccination process.

“We are hoping that those, we expect that those continue to wear a mask to protect themselves, to protect their friends, families, and family members who are not vaccinated,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

“They should have safety in wearing a mask because one of the things we’ve learned about masking over the past year plus is that certainly the mask protects you from spreading COVID to others, but increasingly, as we’ve gone through COVID, we’ve accumulated more and more data that shows that wearing a mask also protects the wearer from getting COVID,” said Dr. Nirav Shah.

Shah says as of Friday, the state has administered nearly 2,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to children in the newly eligible 12-15 year old age group.

