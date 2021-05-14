UMaine’s Sinacola has turned into one of the nation’s best pitchers

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Nick Sinacola has won 8 of UMaine baseball’s 16 wins. He’s one of the best pitchers in the nation and he’s having one of the best seasons in Maine baseball history.

“It’s video game stuff,” says UMaine head baseball coach Nick Derba.

Nick Sinacola set the America East Conference record for strikeouts in a season last weekend. He has 107 in just 57.1 innings pitched.

“Some proof of hard work and really it gets down to teamwork,” says UMaine junior pitcher Nick Sinacola, “Especially being able to trust the defense and a lot of stuff like that. And Ryan Turenne has been catching me all year, he’s done a great job. That stuff kind of adds up and at the end of the year the numbers kind of go together.”

Nick ranks 2nd in the nation in strikeouts. Just 3 behind the leader with 17 less innings pitched.

“It’s hard to do what he is doing,” says Derba, “Go seven, or eight innings, striking guys out at that clip. Like that’s really difficult to do.”

Nick also ranks 10th in the country in earned run average at 1.41.

“I never predicted the kid would come in here and do what he’s doing,” says Derba, “Not because of a lack of talent but because of what he’s doing.”

Sinacola has really dialed in his command this year. He credits changing his approach to the game.

“I think I’ve put in a little bit more work in terms of the mental side of pitching,” says Sinacola, “I did that and kind of unlocked a little bit more of sequencing and understanding the game a little bit better. Definitely turn some things around for me and made a big difference.”

He needs two strikeouts this weekend to break Larry Thomas record for the most strikeouts in a season ever by UMaine pitcher.

“He sets the record in less innings pitched that’s the craziest thing of it all,” says Derba, “Re-writing books of a program that’s had tons of success.”

“Maine baseball is one of the oldest programs in New England and across the country,” says Sinacola, “So it’s definitely a very cool record if I can get it.”

