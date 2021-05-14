Advertisement

Student teacher surprises first graders with ‘Home Library Project’

Alissah Paquette chose the ‘Home Library Project’ as her action research assignment.
More than 1,000 books are going to first graders at one school in Central Maine over the next...
More than 1,000 books are going to first graders at one school in Central Maine over the next two years.(Alissah Paquette)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - First graders at a school in Central Maine are growing their home libraries thanks to the thoughtfulness of one student-teacher.

“Over the past year, especially with COVID-19, we didn’t necessarily have as much access to books and stories and libraries,” said student-teacher and Thomas College Senior, Alissah Paquette.

The gift of literacy.

That’s what Paquette, gave her group of first graders.

The 21-year-old began student-teaching at Ralph Atwood Primary School in Oakland at the beginning of the year.

With school closures and remote learning, Alissah knew that student literacy may be impacted.

That’s why she chose the ‘Home Library Project’ as her action research assignment.

“Through community support, 1,200 books were able to be purchased, giving each first grader at the Ralph Atwood Primary School ten books,” she said.

Those books of high interest to students will be given out over the next two years.

The Home Library Project will give 120 young readers a home library to share with their own families.

“The books was just was a way to help and to engage families, and to engage parents,” she said.

Research shows that access to books, especially in the home, increases literacy skills.

Alissah says she’s happy to offer an enriching experience for students.

“It’s exciting, and it was even more exiting to see and hear the feedback from that project,” said Paquette.

Alissah will graduate from Thomas College this weekend.

She’ll begin her own career as a teacher at a school in Central Maine this fall.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Hero's in Bangor
Maine restaurant owners react to Governor Mills’ new mandates
The Mills Administration announcing that Maine will adopt the U.S. CDC’s new guidance which...
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
97 year-old Joey Comeau served in General Patton's Third Army in WWII.
Motorcycle club raises money for 97 year-old WWII vet

Latest News

The 95-year-old Martin was raised in Madawaska and left huge imprints on Maine.
J. Normand Martin, the designer of the famed Paul Bunyan statue has died
Acadia National Park kicks off ‘Artist in Residence’ program for 2021
The new salon at Birch Bay Retirement Village is ready and waiting for a new stylist.
Birch Bay’s new salon is ready, now it needs a stylist
Because the social distancing protocols are lifted when people eat and drink, restaurants are...
Restaurants react to mask and social distance mandates to be lifted