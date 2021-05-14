Advertisement

Restaurants react to mask and social distance mandates to be lifted

Because the social distancing protocols are lifted when people eat and drink, restaurants are allowed to return to pre-pandemic seating.(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced Friday that Maine will adopt the U.S. CDC’s new guidance which allows fully vaccinated Americans not to wear face coverings indoors, effective May 24, 2021.

Because the social distancing protocols are lifted when people eat and drink, restaurants are allowed to return to pre-pandemic seating.

Kosta’s in Brewer is excited to open up more tables and welcome more customers into their dining room and bar.

They say they’re ready to see the faces of community members, too.

”We are about to get all our seating back, full capacity! Shoulder to shoulder, as cozy as people are comfortable getting. We can be back and we can see everybody we want to see and we don’t have to turn our favorite people away or anybody in the community away and just be back to normal,” said Jennie Goddard Kosta’s General Manager.

Kosta’s says that this news will help them take full advantage of the tourism season making a come back.

The owner of Hero’s Sports Grill in Bangor says this is huge news for the state’s economy.

The restaurant industry took a massive hit over the past year.

Getting more customers in their doors is what they need to bounce back.

”It will be nice not to worry about counting numbers and finding out how many people we have in here and what not. It’s a sign in the right direction and our economy is going in the right way,” said Quinn Paradis, Co-Owner of Hero’s Sports Grill.

Hero’s will not open their dining room up to pre-pandemic levels right away.

But they will certainly take advantage of adding more tables to seat more customers.

