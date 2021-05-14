Penobscot County Treasurer arrested on several charges including stalking

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Treasurer who also sits on the Bangor School Committee has been arrested.

32-year-old John Hiatt is charged with aggravated invasion of computer privacy which is a felony, stalking, harassment, and theft by unauthorized taking.

This investigation started on May 5th.

Police say a former friend who lives in Bangor reported a theft and that Hiatt’s behavior was concerning.

She told police he became angry and took over her social media accounts without her permission.

On May 6th, police say they seized electronic devices from his house.

Recently, police say a detective posing as the alleged victim online started getting numerous messages from Hiatt.

We’re told Hiatt was taken to Penobscot County Jail after police pulled him over in Bangor.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.