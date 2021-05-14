Partly to Mostly Sunny, Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a beautiful end to the workweek today with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. A warm front approaching from the west could bring a few scattered showers to spots mainly from Bangor westward this afternoon while brighter and drier conditions prevail to the north and east. Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than yesterday in most spots with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Some patchy frost is possible mainly across the north.

We’ll start our Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will move into the area later in the morning into the afternoon. A disturbance approaching the area will give us a chance of some showers and thunderstorms mainly Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s Saturday. The disturbance will remain over the area Sunday giving us a better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will again be in the 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon. Monday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60s to around 70°. Shower chances return to our forecast Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered showers possible mainly Bangor westward. Highs between 65°-73°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to around 20 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy frost mainly across the north. Lows between 34°-44°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny start then becoming partly sunny late morning and into the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 63°-73°, coolest along the coast. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 60s to low 70s, coolest along the coast.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

