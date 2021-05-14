Outdoor farmers market opens for the season in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Hampden Farmers’ Market has resumed outdoor events for the season.

The year round market has been held in the local Kiwanis hall all winter but will now be in a parking lot on Western Avenue.

COVID protocols are still in place for the market.

They accept cash, credit, debit, and EBT cards.

Fresh produce, meat, coffee, maple syrup, soap, baked goods, and more are available to the community.

“It’s awesome having all these vendors back out here. All these customers, the customers are coming back. A lot of customers were uncomfortable coming indoors, so having us back outside, the customers are just so excited to be here. Excited to be able to shop local with products that they weren’t able to get in the wintertime,” said Lauri Philbrick, Hampden Farmers Market Manager.

The market will be held every Friday from 2pm to 5:30pm in the parking lot of St. Matthews Church across the street from Hannaford.

