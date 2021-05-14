One person injured, two people arrested after Dexter shooting

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Two people have been arrested after one woman was shot Thursday night during a fight in Dexter.

35-year-old Michael Wilson and 36-year-old Erica Wilson are charged with aggravated assault. They’re being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

The fight centered around a house on St. Francis Street. Police say just before 11 p.m., a 52-year-old woman said she’d been shot in the leg when she was getting in her car to leave. She called 911 from a different location and was taken to the hospital.

When police arrived at the house, they say there was an argument taking place in the road. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including State Police, were able to get the fight under control. Michael Wilson and Erica Wilson were arrested. They are due in court Friday afternoon.

Authorities also found an 11-year-old and six-year-old in the home. The children are in the care of DHHS.

