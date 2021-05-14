Advertisement

One person injured, two people arrested after Dexter shooting

Michael Wilson and Linda Wilson are charged with aggravated assault
Michael Wilson and Linda Wilson are charged with aggravated assault(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Two people have been arrested after one woman was shot Thursday night during a fight in Dexter.

35-year-old Michael Wilson and 36-year-old Erica Wilson are charged with aggravated assault. They’re being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

The fight centered around a house on St. Francis Street. Police say just before 11 p.m., a 52-year-old woman said she’d been shot in the leg when she was getting in her car to leave. She called 911 from a different location and was taken to the hospital.

When police arrived at the house, they say there was an argument taking place in the road. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including State Police, were able to get the fight under control. Michael Wilson and Erica Wilson were arrested. They are due in court Friday afternoon.

Authorities also found an 11-year-old and six-year-old in the home. The children are in the care of DHHS.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Hero's in Bangor
Maine restaurant owners react to Governor Mills’ new mandates
Lifted restrictions mean shows will go on in Bangor.
Lifted restrictions mean Waterfront Concerts a go this summer
They say there is no threat to the public right now.
Dexter police investigating following reports of a shooting

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 14th
Maine CDC reports 306 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Lincoln veteran monuments are getting much needed restoration
Lincoln veteran monuments are getting much needed restoration
Housing affordability a concern as rents rise
Housing affordability a concern as rents rise
Maine restaurant owners react to Governor Mills’ new mandates