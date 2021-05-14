Advertisement

One person injured after Thursday night fire in Rockland

Thursday night's fire sent one person to the hospital.
Thursday night's fire sent one person to the hospital.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - One person was sent to the hospital after a fire in Rockland on Thursday.

Just before six p.m. Thursday evening, a passerby called 911 to report a fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found a person on the lawn and the home full of smoke.

The tenant who was living at the home was transported to the hospital with burns to their hands and feet.

The State Fire Marshal’s office investigated and found the cause of the fire was the tenant was smoking in bed and caught the bed materials on fire.

