One person injured after Thursday night fire in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - One person was sent to the hospital after a fire in Rockland on Thursday.

Just before six p.m. Thursday evening, a passerby called 911 to report a fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found a person on the lawn and the home full of smoke.

The tenant who was living at the home was transported to the hospital with burns to their hands and feet.

The State Fire Marshal’s office investigated and found the cause of the fire was the tenant was smoking in bed and caught the bed materials on fire.

