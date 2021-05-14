Milo museum re-opening to the public on Saturday

MILO, Maine (WABI) - After months of adapting to the pandemic, a museum in Milo is re-opening to the public Saturday.

“Angus King calls this the Smithsonian of the North,” said Thomas Harrigan, the Museum’s Director.

After only allowing private tours for months the public will be invited to tour the museum’s collections.

“I’m very excited because this is a magnificent museum. I’ve had all kinds of telephone calls from people good distances away. Two hour drives away, who are anxious to come here,” said Harrigan.

Opening in 2016, the museum boasts a detailed collection of fossils, artifacts and interactive exhibits.

Many of which Harrigan collected while traveling the world.

With a goal to offer Mainers a glimpse of the world they may have never experienced.

“When the people are so surprised that oh I never knew this was here! It’s just wonderful,” said Harrigan.

Profits from the museum go to support kids programs at the local Kiwanis club.

