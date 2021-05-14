Maine CDC reports 306 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 306 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

Franklin County is showing another death, the second there in the past week. In all, 799 Mainers have died with the coronavirus since last March.

There have been 65,348 cases in total. Of those, 48,161 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated May 14th (WABI)

Both Kennebec and Penobscot counties reported 45 new cases Friday.

Waldo County reported a double-digit increase for the second-straight day with 14 new cases.

There is just one new case showing in Washington County.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.