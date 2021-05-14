Law enforcement reflects on National Police Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s National Police Week.

It’s a time to honor law enforcement officers around the country.

Usually officers gather in our nation’s capital to remember those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

It’s an event that draws between 25,000 to 40,000 people.

It has been moved to October due to the pandemic.

We caught up with Penobscot Country Sheriff Troy Morton and Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley Friday.

Both agree that misconduct of officers across the country is a concern to community members, but no one gets more frustrated than local law enforcement.

”Sometimes it causes officers to wonder if we have the support of our communities here, and we know we do. That’s been built on years of relationships with our communities, working with our communities, making sure we understand their needs, and making sure we understand how we can provide those services,” said Morton.

“We both, I think, look at our jobs as being customer service driven,” Greeley said. “It’s not just about writing tickets and hauling people off to jail, although sometimes you have to do that. It’s also about being accessible to the community, being there to listen, going to functions, going to things that you get invited to to have that dialogue and that two-way communication. It’s something that the Holden Police Department and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office do every single day.”

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the... Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Sheriff Morton says he can’t help but think of the families of those who have lost someone who served.

They ask that you take a moment to recognize and appreciate those who serve and their families who sacrifice so much for their communities.

Both departments do a number of events throughout the year.

They look forward to getting back to those in-person, very soon.

We are so grateful for this wonderful community and the support of its wonderful residents. We're not perfect at the @Town_of_Holden Police Department, but we strive to do and be our best at keeping you safe and serving you...every day. #thankyou #grateful #WeLoveOurTown pic.twitter.com/lRzYKJdm45 — Holden Police Department (@HoldenPolice) May 11, 2021

