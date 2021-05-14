Jones and Brewer’s Dore earn NAC Postseason honors, NCAA Regional to be held at Husson

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - North Atlantic Conference softball awards are out. Husson’s Kenzie Dore of Brewer is named rookie of the year. Eagles pitcher Jen Jones is pitcher of the year. Husson plays at Cazenovia College this weekend for the NAC Championship best of three series. Husson was also awarded a host site for the NCAA Regionals May 21st through the 23rd. The brackets come out Monday.

Husson baseball hosts Thomas college for the best of three semifinal round starting on Friday.

Game one starts at noon. Game two to follow. Game three if necessary is Saturday night.

