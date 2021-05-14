Advertisement

J. Normand Martin, the designer of the famed Paul Bunyan statue has died

The 95-year-old Martin was raised in Madawaska and left huge imprints on Maine.
The 95-year-old Martin was raised in Madawaska and left huge imprints on Maine.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - J. Normand Martin, the designer of the famed Paul Bunyan statue in Bangor, has died.

Members of the family made the announcement Friday.

The 95-year-old Martin was raised in Madawaska and left huge imprints on Maine.

A talented artist, Martin was commissioned to design many attractions around the state.

Beyond the Paul Bunyan statue, Martin also designed a scale model of the Bangor and Aroostock Railroad at the 1966 World’s Fair.

Martin was an avid member of the Bangor Lion’s Club where he led fundraising efforts and celebrated Bangor’s Sidewalk Arts Festival.

He later received the Key to the City of Bangor.

Martin is survived by his five children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

