Husson University to require all students, staff get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in August

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is requiring all students and staff returning to campus next fall to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The University announced the decision Friday.

President of the University Robert Clark’s full statement is below.

“Since the pandemic began, Husson University’s first priority has been to protect the health of our campus community. Toward this end, the University created a series of campus healthcare protocols that strictly adhered to federal and state Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” said Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA, president of Husson University.

“With distribution of COVID-19 vaccines now underway nationally, the CDC is strongly recommending that every eligible person get vaccinated as soon as possible,” continued Clark. “These vaccinations are the best way to ensure that everyone on campus avoids the serious health complications associated with the coronavirus. That’s why Husson has decided to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all of our returning students this fall.”

We’re told the University made the announcement now so students would have plenty of time to get vaccinated before classes resume on August 30, 2021.

