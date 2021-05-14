Advertisement

Cross Insurance Center officals hoping to host events again

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -With the announcement of public indoor venues getting back to somewhat normal in less than two weeks, the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor is already thinking of ways to get people in the building.

General Manager Tony Vail says there are still things to work out and talk about with the city on how to do this.

They aren’t sure about spacing, but he’s hoping to get the Cross Center back open for concerts and other activities.

Vail says when people are allowed back into the building for events, concessions, among other things will be a little different.

Vail says it’s all with safety in mind.

”We looked at some things like how we are going to serve food a lot more pre-packaged food items just to be safe. The beverages handled were bottles are closed ya know a lot of limiting the amount of touch. Make things a lot safer and that will help with the speed of service as well.,” Cross Insurance Center General Manager, Tony Vail, said.

Vail says they’re ready to get their staff back too.

The pandemic caused them to have to lay off workers.

