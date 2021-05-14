Convicted killer indicted in 1987 cold case murder of Maine woman

WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) —A Maine man already in prison for murder has been charged in connection with the 1987 killing of a Waterville woman.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Gerald Goodale, 61, for the murder of Janet Brochu, 20.

Brochu was out with friends on Christmas Eve of 1987 with friends when she was separated from the group and disappeared.

Her body was found more than two months later in the Sebasticook River in Pittsfield.

Police said Goodale was part of the initial investigation into Brochu’s disappearance. Police said recent evidence allowed them to present the case to the grand jury.

Goodale is currently at the Maine State Prison serving a sentence for the 1988 murder of Geraldine Finn.

Police said Goodale was told Friday of his indictment for the killing of Brochu.

