Colorado man suspected in wife’s death cast presidential ballot in her name

Barry Morphew told investigators he mailed the ballot on behalf of his wife, Suzanne Morphew,...
Barry Morphew told investigators he mailed the ballot on behalf of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, to help Trump win.(Source: Chaffee County Sheriff)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man suspected in the death of his wife who disappeared on Mother’s Day 2020 is also accused of submitting a fraudulent vote on her behalf for Donald Trump in November’s presidential election, newly released court documents show.

Barry Morphew told investigators he mailed the ballot on behalf of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, to help Trump win, saying “all these other guys are cheating,” and that he thought his wife would have voted for Trump anyway, according to an arrest warrant affidavit signed Thursday by a judge in Chaffee County.

Morphew, 53, faces possible first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew on May 10, 2020. He was arrested May 5 and is currently being held in connection with that case.

Barry Morphew posted a widely viewed video on Facebook pleading for her safe return shortly after she disappeared.

Authorities say the arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation that has so far failed to find Suzanne Morphew’s body.

After conducting over 135 searches across Colorado and interviewing 400 people in multiple states, investigators believe Suzanne Morphew is dead but have not found her body, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze has said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

