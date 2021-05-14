Advertisement

Collins: New CDC guidance on masks “overdue” but progress

The CDC said on Thursday that vaccinated Americans can go now most places without masks
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Republican senators says the new mask guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was late to arrive but is a sign of progress.

Sen. Susan Collins has criticized the CDC for mask guidance that she said was not consistent with the best available evidence.

The agency said on Thursday that vaccinated Americans can go now most places without masks.

Collins said the announcement was “overdue” but “certainly a step in the right direction.”

