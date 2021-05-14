Brewer woman suing athletic trainer she says sexually abused her when she was a teen

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -A Brewer woman who says an athletic trainer contracted to work at Brewer High School sexually abused her as a teenager has filed a federal lawsuit.

Court documents say the now 20-year-old woman was abused by 27-year-old Benjamin Pushard from 2015 to 2017 when she was 13 to 15.

Multiple others are also named in the suit.

She’s asking for $15-million in damages.

Court records say many adults knew or heard of rumors about their relationship but failed to investigate.

The Brewer Superintendent issued a statement saying this is the first they have heard of these allegations and are looking into them.

He says, “Our school committee, administration, teachers, and all staff are committed to student safety and that is at the heart of our mission.”

Pushard has not noted his legal representation with the court.

