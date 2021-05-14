Birch Bay’s new salon is ready, now it needs a stylist

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Birch Bay Retirement Village in Bar Harbor has a brand new salon for its residents.

Fundraising for the new salon started in early 2020 but had to be put on hold when the pandemic hit.

A few months ago, the daughter of a resident who passed away gifted Birch Bay the funds needed to finish the new salon to honor her mother’s memory.

Now, the salon just needs a stylist.

“Reopening the salon is kind of the last piece of normalcy for the residents, so it’s very important to their quality of life,” said Birch Bay’s Marketing Director Suzanne Hopkins. “You could work in any salon in Bar Harbor, but I think every day when you leave this place, you would feel really good about getting to know them and providing them with services.”

To apply for a stylist position at Birch Bay, you can reach out to them at 288-8014.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.