Afternoon Showers & Storms For Both Saturday & Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Scattered showers will remain mainly west of the Bangor area until about sunset. Chance of showers will diminish into the early evening and skies will clear overnight. Lows will drop down into the 30s and 40s with some areas of patchy frost possible to the far north.

Saturday will start off with lots of sunshine until a disturbance moves in by the afternoon. This disturbance combined with some developing instability will result in some scattered showers and isolated t-storms. Chances will diminish after sunset and highs on Saturday will be in the 60s & 70s. For Sunday, the same disturbance will bring a better chance of afternoon showers and t-storms. Highs will continue to be in the 60s & 70s.

By Monday, conditions should dry up with a mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 60s & 70s. More showers arrive by Tuesday. An upper-level ridge builds in for Wednesday and the second half of next week. This will send highs for many into the 70s & for some, Wednesday could be the warmest day so far this year.

TONIGHT: Chance of showers ends and skies will gradually clear. Lows in the 30s & low 40s with some patchy frost to the north. Winds will be light and variable.

SATURDAY: Some patchy morning frost with clear skies to start the day. A mixture of sun & clouds with a few afternoon scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Southerly wind around 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: A better chance of afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Another disturbance will bring the chance of showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Potentially the warmest day of the year with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

