Advertisement

Acadia National Park kicks off ‘Artist in Residence’ program for 2021

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - The Artist-in-Residence Program at Acadia National Park opened its 2021 visitor season Friday afternoon.

The kick-off event was a Virtual Brown Bag Meet-and-Greet with artist Rachel Suzanne Smith. Smith is an artist, metalsmith, and fabrication lab supervisor at Oberlin College in Ohio. Her work reflects themes of identity, ornament, and the desire to connect with the outdoors and nature.

The Artist-in-Residence program encourages professional artists to create innovative ways for visitors to experience Acadia through the arts.

”I’m at the end of my first week here at Acadia, and it’s been such a gift, and such a humbling and restorative experience to be here,” Smith said. “I am doing a lot of sketching, I’m doing a lot of just general photography, trying to soak it in.”

A link to more information about the artist in residence program at Acadia National Park, visit nps.gov/acad.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Hero's in Bangor
Maine restaurant owners react to Governor Mills’ new mandates
The Mills Administration announcing that Maine will adopt the U.S. CDC’s new guidance which...
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
97 year-old Joey Comeau served in General Patton's Third Army in WWII.
Motorcycle club raises money for 97 year-old WWII vet

Latest News

The 95-year-old Martin was raised in Madawaska and left huge imprints on Maine.
J. Normand Martin, the designer of the famed Paul Bunyan statue has died
The new salon at Birch Bay Retirement Village is ready and waiting for a new stylist.
Birch Bay’s new salon is ready, now it needs a stylist
Because the social distancing protocols are lifted when people eat and drink, restaurants are...
Restaurants react to mask and social distance mandates to be lifted
The Senate passed a resolution commemorating the week of May 10 through May 16 as "National...
Law enforcement reflects on National Police Week