Acadia National Park kicks off ‘Artist in Residence’ program for 2021

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - The Artist-in-Residence Program at Acadia National Park opened its 2021 visitor season Friday afternoon.

The kick-off event was a Virtual Brown Bag Meet-and-Greet with artist Rachel Suzanne Smith. Smith is an artist, metalsmith, and fabrication lab supervisor at Oberlin College in Ohio. Her work reflects themes of identity, ornament, and the desire to connect with the outdoors and nature.

The Artist-in-Residence program encourages professional artists to create innovative ways for visitors to experience Acadia through the arts.

”I’m at the end of my first week here at Acadia, and it’s been such a gift, and such a humbling and restorative experience to be here,” Smith said. “I am doing a lot of sketching, I’m doing a lot of just general photography, trying to soak it in.”

